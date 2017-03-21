Life of DM Major

Written and Media by Paige Lunde.

The meaning of creativity is “the use of the imagination or original ideas, especially in the production of an artistic work.” Digital Media majors are artists, just in different ways than what you might think of as “actual” artists. We use our creativity to bring videos to life or make vibrant posters or animated shorts. We make movies and sitcoms and band posters and cartoon shows and video games. Without us, movies would be boring, your little brother wouldn’t be able to play Ratchet and Clank, and your favorite bands wouldn’t have cool posters or CD covers. The world needs creativity; the world needs Digital Media majors.

The life of a Digital Media major can incredibly be hectic. You have all these studio classes and sometimes, six huge projects all at one time. It can be a handful but, thankfully, you have others in the field to help you and you know that they are going through the exact same hardships. You also have all of these amazing professors to help you out as well. The life of a digital media major includes long nights and many coffee breaks. It includes having a camera on you 24/7. It requires turning your phone landscape way to take pictures or video because portrait way is just gross. It requires pipe cleaners and fishing line and homemade ‘blood’. It requires being patient when moving objects barely even an inch for a video. It requires having faith that you’ll make it one day and all these long nights will be worth it.

But the fact is that every one of us loves what we do and we wouldn’t change one second of it at all. Like Alli said, our favorite part is Deloy, of course. Digital Media can be a hard field to major in, it’s true, but so can Music and definitely Business. It takes dedication and commitment. It takes heart and soul to be a digital media major and the best ones are at Greenville College.