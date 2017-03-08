The Boy in the Front Seat

Written and Media by Kyler Stork.

In the early days in the month of August for most students that means getting ready for school. A young man from Pocahontas, Illinois had some different plans come his way. Jordan Frey was a student at Greenville High School and has a passion for sports. If you catch Jordan in his free time you will probably catch him watching sports or eating mac and cheese. Jordan is a lifelong fan of the Saint Louis Cardinals, the Notre Dame Irish, and the Clemson Tigers.

Jordan was at a family get together with the Barber family when the discussion brought up. The question was asked if Jordan would like to help out the Greenville basketball team in the coming season. With Jordan loving sports the way he does, he gladly accepted the job as a student assistant coach. Early September at the pre-season team meeting was the first time Jordan met the team. From that point on a special bond was built. The team loved Jordan and Jordan loved the team.

Jordan’s job would be very challenging because of the way the Panthers played. Coach Barber gave him a stat sheet that only was allowed for Jordan’s job. Jordan wrote down how many shots and three point shots the team took. He wrote down an X if the shot was missed and an O if the shot was good. Jordan helped the team reach their goal of getting 25 more shots than the opponent. In an interview with Jordan, he said “Coach Barber wants me to do this so we know how many shots we are getting. At halftime, we can see how we are doing and know what we need to do to win the game.” Without the stats, it would be hard for Coach Barber to keep track and coach the team at the same time.

Many memories were made over to 2016-17 season and Jordan was happy to be apart of it all. Everyone was locked in focusing on doing their job to the best of their ability. This led to the Panthers finishing with an impressive 21-6 record- the most wins under Coach Barbers coaching term. The one thing Jordan will remember most about this season is the historic game at HJ Long is January. Greenville defeated Eureka 145-142 on a half court shot. Jordan mentioned that he had never seen anything like it before.