Actor Profile: Chris Pratt

Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Bre Pollitt.

One of the big names in acting right now is Chris Pratt. Pratt gained notoriety for his role as the adorable, dorky Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Recreation,” but has more recently moved toward the action side of entertainment. On top of his busy career, Pratt is dedicated to his wife (actress Anna Faris), their son Jack, and his relationship with God. Pratt has plenty on his plate with the early May release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and other upcoming movies. While he is a respectable actor, he also serves as a somewhat unconventional, but inspiring, Christian role model.

Pratt didn’t grow up rich. He spent time after high school moving around and working various jobs. Typically, he lived in a van or crashed on apartment balconies. During a stint in Hawaii, Pratt worked as a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. On the job, he met actress Rae Dawn Chong, who recruited him to play the lead in her film, “Cursed Part 3.” While the 25-minute short flopped instantly, the experience allowed Pratt to get his foot in Hollywood’s door.

Pratt’s first big break came with his role as Bright Abbott in “Everwood,” a show that played on the WB from 2002 to 2006. He received roles in other films but his most noteworthy part was in “Parks and Recreation.” Pratt started as a guest star but became one of the main characters for the whole series. When the show started, he was newly married to Anna Faris and packed on a few extra pounds. The extra weight didn’t bother him because he felt that it contributed to Dwyer’s character. However, when Pratt made a “genre jump” to action, he showed his dedication by spending hours working out and putting himself on a restrictive diet to meet the demands of roles like Peter Quill in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Owen Grady from “Jurassic World.”

One of the most interesting things about Pratt is his Christianity. While he comes off as a good guy, he doesn’t make it seem like he’s perfect–his faith is as real and honest as him. He doesn’t hold back when talking about God or his religious background. However, he does mention getting drinks with friends and drops the F-bomb more than once in most interviews. In one of the interviews, Pratt explains that he and his wife spent weeks praying for their son, Jack, when he was born prematurely. The doctors believed that Jack would experience permanent damage from being born early, but Pratt and Faris never lost their faith. Now, Jack is a healthy four-year-old who does everything his peers can.

Pratt’s story isn’t typical of most actors nowadays, which makes him stand out in a crowd. He goes above and beyond for his acting roles (demonstrated by his dedication to get fit for action movies). Be sure to check out Pratt’s next blockbuster, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which hits theaters May 5!