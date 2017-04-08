Agape Scholars International

Media & Article by Courtney Murphy and Kalynn Pierce

This morning we had the pleasure of having Amanda Scott and Lennae Smidderks speaking at Chapel. They shared their experience with poverty and mission work and how we can also get involved. If you are interested in getting involved you can participate in the following events that they mentioned and that is listed below.

April 12th: International Day of the Street Child. There will be a TED talk at Jo’s Java at 3:30 PM with Dr. Dunkley. That night there will be a free showing of the movie “Lion” at 9:30 PM at the Globe Theater. Food and Drinks will be provided.

April 29th: There will be a 5K run/walk at Patriots Park. Registration begins at 8:30 AM and the race will begin at 9:30 AM. There is a $15 registration fee and a T-Shirt is included.

If you missed chapel, Papyrus went live for the event and you can watch it down below.