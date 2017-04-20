Chapel with Dr. Ramesh Richard

Article by Courtney Murphy. Media by Courtney Murphy and Caitlin Opp.

On Wednesday April 19th, we had the pleasure of listening to Dr. Ramesh Richard speak in chapel. Dr. Ramesh Richard is the founder and President of the Global Proclamation Ministry RREACH International and was in town with the Fred Leadership Institute. Wednesday morning, Greenville put on an event for Students to have a chance to eat breakfast and have good conversation with many of the leaders that were in town, they called it “Breakfast with Fred“. Later on in the day, we had Dr. Ramesh Richard speak for us.

If you happened to miss chapel Wednesday, check out what he had to say below! Papyrus went live on Facebook for the event.