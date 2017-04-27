Chapel with Ryan Burge
Article by Courtney Murphy. Media by Caitlin Opp and Courtney Murphy.
On Wednesday, April 26th, we had the pleasure of having Dr. Ryan Burge. Dr. Burge is an instructor of political science at Eastern Illinois University. He is a Greenville College and Southern Illinois University Carbondale Alumni. In the beginning, Burge reflected on his time at Greenville College and gave everyone a good laugh.
He gave a great message and if you happened to miss it, the Papyrus went live on Facebook so you could hear what he had to say. Check out the video down below!