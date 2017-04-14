Communion Chapel

Article by Courtney Murphy. Media by Courtney Murphy and Kalynn Pierce

Every semester for Chapel, we try to hold 4-5 communion chapels. During these services, we worship and break bread that represents Jesus’s body and drink grape juice to represent his blood.

Jesus instructed his followers to use bread and wine (or juice in our case) to remember the sacrifice he was going to make for our sins. Jesus started the tradition of communion (1 Corinthians 11: 23-26).

If you missed the service, I encourage you to watch the video down below that went live on the Papyrus facebook page and watch us come together as we worshiped and took communion.