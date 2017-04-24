Cribs-Greenville Baseball Edition

Written and Media by Jesse Getz.

Have you ever wanted to look inside the everyday life of a baseball player here at Greenville College? Well, now you are going to get an inside look at the living style of some of the newest members of Greenville’s baseball team. I met up with Freshmen Andrew Torbeck, Chandler Dix, and Grant Carman to take a look at the luxurious lifestyle of some of Greenville’s promising young talent.

Torbeck is from St. Louis, Missouri, and attended Lutheran South during his high school days, which was also home to two other current players on the Panthers roster, Danny Strohm and Cole Becker. The 5’9″ utility player has seen the field in a few games this spring for Greenville, and his versatility on the field helps him to fill in at most positions when called upon.

Dix comes from the town of Festus just south of St. Louis and attended Festus High School. Dix, also at 5’9″, is an infielder who has seen a few innings in the field and at the plate this year. Primarily a middle infielder, Dix has played both shortstop and second base this year and also played a game as the designated hitter.

Carman is a 6’1″ outfielder who comes from the town of Carlyle, just south of our town of Greenville. Also filling in a few times in the field this year, Carman is an outfielder and has seen a few innings in the field and at the plate this year.

All three of these players have shown promise in their skills on the field in their freshman seasons, and they will likely be moving into larger roles for the team in the future. Now, let’s take a look at the high dollar living quarters of these three players.