Dubs for the W

Written and Media by Allyson Mitchell.

Jeff Wardlaw (Coach Dubs) has been around the Greenville soccer programs since 2005. He’s been the women’s head coach since 2012. Prior to being the head women’s coach, he was the graduate assistant for the men’s soccer team in 2005-2008. When he returned, he led the men’s team to three NCAA tournaments and two NCCAA conference tournament championship games.

Wardlaw was born in Swaziland Africa where his father was a missionary doctor for eight years. He grew up with a rubber ball and made his goals out of bamboo. Wardlaw has been around soccer for as long as he can remember.

Wardlaw competed at the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. where he was a captain for two seasons. He then finished his bachelors of arts in psychology from Mid-America Nazarene University in 2000.

Associate Athlete director, Tom Ackerman commented on Wardlaw’s excellence,

Jeff is an excellent recruiter and has attracted quality athletes and quality people. His impact on the culture of the women’s soccer program is impressive; that may be his greatest asset–shaping culture.”

The women’s soccer program has impacted many lives. It’s shaped the girl’s work ethic on and off the field. Sophomore, Dani Pearce, commented on the program’s impact,

Since I’ve been a part of this program, I’ve recognized my value as an individual and the influence I have on other people’s lives–I have the choice to make it a positive or negative one. I’ve learned the value of treating others with respect as well as aspects of being a servant leader on and off the field.”

Wardlaw has shaped the culture of this program in a positive way. He pushes the athletes beyond what is right in front of them and gets them to visualize what is most important in life. Wardlaw is an encourager and supports his players on and off the field.

Listen below to hear the three most memorable games he’s coached and why they left an impact on the women’s soccer program.