Greenville College Gaming Club FIFA 17 Tournament

Written and Media by Mitch Thompson.

On Friday April 7th the Greenville College Gaming Club hosted a FIFA 17 tournament at the Digital Media Center. Many Greenville College kids came before the tournament’s inital start to enjoy pizza and soda provided by the club. They also played Super Smash Bros and brushed up on their FIFA skills as well.

It came down to Ryan Mueller who was Bayern Munich and Tanner Smith who was Juventus. Their were two championship games, one on the Xbox and one on the Playstation. The first game ended with a 3-1 lead against Juventus. The second game ended with a a shootout which gave the win to Ryan.

If you missed the tournament, check it out below!