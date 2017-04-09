Men’s Tennis vs. Fontbonne Reviewed by Momizat on . Written by Nathan Craig. Media by Kaylynn Pierce Greenville College Men's Tennis team played a conference match on Thursday, April 6th against Fontbonne at the Written by Nathan Craig. Media by Kaylynn Pierce Greenville College Men's Tennis team played a conference match on Thursday, April 6th against Fontbonne at the Rating: 0
You Are Here: Home » Sport » Men’s Tennis vs. Fontbonne

Men’s Tennis vs. Fontbonne

Posted date: April 09, 2017 In: Sport
Written by Nathan Craig. Media by Kaylynn Pierce

Greenville College Men’s Tennis team played a conference match on Thursday, April 6th against Fontbonne at the Scott J Burgress Tennis complex. The Greenville players were junior Nate Wieland and sophomore Justin Tilford. They helped lead Greenville to a 9-0 win to add to their two-game winning streak. Greenville will get ready to play conference rival Principia on Tuesday, April 11th. Greenville is currently 7-5 overall this year and keeps getting better. If you would like to know more about the program, please check out this live interview with the coach of Greenville tennis.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

                                                                       © 2016 Powered By GCDM

Scroll to top