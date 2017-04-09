Men’s Tennis vs. Fontbonne
Written by Nathan Craig. Media by Kaylynn Pierce
Greenville College Men’s Tennis team played a conference match on Thursday, April 6th against Fontbonne at the Scott J Burgress Tennis complex. The Greenville players were junior Nate Wieland and sophomore Justin Tilford. They helped lead Greenville to a 9-0 win to add to their two-game winning streak. Greenville will get ready to play conference rival Principia on Tuesday, April 11th. Greenville is currently 7-5 overall this year and keeps getting better. If you would like to know more about the program, please check out this live interview with the coach of Greenville tennis.
