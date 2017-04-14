Taylor Meyers In LA LA LAND

Written and Media by Mitch Thompson.

On April 13, I had the opportunity to have Taylor Meyers sit down with me and talk about her amazing semester at the Los Angeles Film Studies Center. Taylor is currently a senior at Greenville College and is studying Communication: Theatre, & Art.

She was capable of enlightening me on how she went to the Film Studies Center. The experience of living in the big city of Los Angeles compared to the small city of Greenville made her feel like she was living in the real world, post-college. I asked her what kind of classes she took, the projects she took part in, and what she did on her free time. A very intriguing interview that is engaging to watch.

If you missed the interview, check it out down below!