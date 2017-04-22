Vespers with Claire Schmitt Reviewed by Momizat on . Article by Courtney Murphy. Media by Courtney Murphy & Olivia Maurer This past Thursday, we had the pleasure of having Claire Schmitt give a powerful messag Article by Courtney Murphy. Media by Courtney Murphy & Olivia Maurer This past Thursday, we had the pleasure of having Claire Schmitt give a powerful messag Rating: 0
Vespers with Claire Schmitt

Posted date: April 22, 2017 In: Campus
Article by Courtney Murphy. Media by Courtney Murphy & Olivia Maurer

This past Thursday, we had the pleasure of having Claire Schmitt give a powerful message at Vespers. She discussed some struggles that she has dealt with and reassured us that God is always with us and He has got us taken care of. He knows our struggles and we have to trust Him that He is going to do everything He can to take care of us.

If you happened to miss Vespers, Papyrus went live on Facebook Thursday night. Click the video down below to watch Claire talk about struggling. You won’t be disappointed.

