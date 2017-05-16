Academic Awards & Student Testimony Chapel Reviewed by Momizat on . Article and Media by Caitlin Opp. On Monday May 15th, chapel was packed with many different events. To start it off, students who had received academic awards w Article and Media by Caitlin Opp. On Monday May 15th, chapel was packed with many different events. To start it off, students who had received academic awards w Rating: 0
Academic Awards & Student Testimony Chapel

Article and Media by Caitlin Opp.

On Monday May 15th, chapel was packed with many different events. To start it off, students who had received academic awards were honored. We also were able to witness two seniors, Chelsea Gilles and Jarrid Williams, graduate. These seniors were celebrated at chapel due to them having to miss commencement weekend for athletic events. After this, we were able to hear student testimonies from Greenville College Student Association members Kellie Steele and Maci Sepp.

If you were unable to make it to chapel, Papyrus went live on Facebook for the event. Check out the video to see more!

