Achieving the Impossible

Written and media by Joshua Robinson.

Most athletes have big dreams on making it to the league:

Baseball players dream about going to the Major Leagues.

Basketball players dream about going to the NBA.

Football players dream of playing in the NFL.

If you come out of a Division III school, there’s a 50/50 chance of making it to the league. Some legends, like London Fletcher, Billie Whiteshoes Johnson, and Jim Thorpe, made it from this division to the league. There’s one who’s made it from a DIII college and he’s one of our very own: Nick Morrow.

On Saturday April 29, 2017, Morrow became an UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent), playing as a safety for the Oakland Raiders. He was the first NFL signee in Greenville football history. It’s been a long journey for him. He had many visits from different NFL scouts during the 2016 season. The Oakland Raiders were interested in him as well as the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nick Morrow came to Greenville in the year of 2013 as a freshman from Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Alabama (recruited by Coach Lamar Bell). Over his four years in Greenville, Morrow developed into the football player and man he is today. Motivated by his family, Morrow pushed himself everyday to become the best player on the field.

Morrow finished his senior season with a total of 66 tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery. Even though the season didn’t go as planned, he still achieved his dream of becoming a professional football player. He ended his college career with a total of 222 tackles, 5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, four force fumbles, three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. He even played a little offense during his career while also running a wildcat formation, running 26 yards, and scoring two touchdowns. Morrow was the first team All Conference Defensive Back in 2015. In 2016, he won UMAC Most Valuable Defensive Player, UMAC First Team Defense, and the AFCA Division III Coaches All America Second Team Defense.

Morrow performed at the Pro Day at Northwestern University in March. He ran a 4.52 in the 40 yard dash, did 23 reps on the 225 bench press, 35 inch vertical, and a 4.45 in the shuttle run. From there, the Oakland Raiders wanted him and the Kansas City Chiefs were also interested.

When draft day came, Morrow patiently waited for his moment. On that Saturday, he became an Undrafted Free Agent for the Raiders. Everyone at Greenville College was in awe. He did the impossible by being the first ever football player out of Greenville to go pro. Morrow set the bar high for the football players who want to go pro. Morrow reports to Oakland for camp soon.

Who, from Greenville, will be next to go to the draft next year?