Athlete vs. World – Ep. 10
Media by Joseph R. Jeralds.
In the final episode of the season for Athlete vs. World, the hosts talk about the biggest thing they’ve learned while playing sports. They have some sass with each other and share their summer plans. There is also a funny segment with some hilarious stories shared from this past weekend’s track meet where Greenville College won the Conference title in men and women’s track. We thank you so much for tuning in this whole semester and we will see you soon!
Podcasters: Bradley Stubbs and Marideth Tate