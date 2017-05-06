Building Bridges Series: Conversations on Christian Unity

Written by: Olivia Maurer. Media by: Olivia Maurer and Courtney Murphy

This past Thursday, Greenville College had the honor of having Father David Meconi come and speak about Christian Unity. Father Meconi is the Associate Professor of Early Christianity at Saint Louis University, and he had a lot to share with our students. He talked about how sometimes, people talk about Christians and Catholics as though they are separate, when in reality, Catholics are Christians and we need to keep that in mind to all be unified. After his short speech, our student body had the chance to ask him questions, and he was very open to any questions they wanted to ask.

If you missed this event, watch the live video here!