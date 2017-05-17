Chapel with the Class of 2017
Article and Media by Caitlin Opp
On Wednesday May 17th, the Senior class held the last chapel of the semester. After worshiping, we were able to hear from a few graduating seniors. We also had the pleasure of watching the Improv Team act out the life of Rebecca Munshaw. The seniors that we heard from told us about their time here at Greenville College, how they have grown, and what they plan to do after graduation.
If you weren’t able to make it to chapel, Papyrus went live on Facebook for the event. Check it out!