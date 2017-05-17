Ending the Semester Strong

Written by Allison Perry. Media by Tawnie Kozora.

It’s May.

The sun sets later, the temperature is getting warmer, and the work is getting harder. The end of second semester always seems to be the worst part of the year because we’ve been work, work, work-ing since August. Our minds are ready for relaxation, but we can’t let ourselves slack. End the semester strong by following these tips:

1.Organize

Something that helps me stay organized is making a checklist of all of my classes. Under those classes, I write down all of the assignments I have left to complete. Doing this allows me to keep track of what I need to do. It’s also incredibly rewarding to check things off and see the list get smaller.

Another organization tip is putting all of the books you are done using for the semester in a box. That way, they aren’t in the way and are ready to be sent back when the time comes.

Last, but definitely not least, make a list of your finals and

their date and time. Some professors have finals before final’s week, so you want to be prepared in case a few are earlier than expected. Making a timeline will help you know what classes you need to study for immediately, and which ones can wait.

2. Study

How much studying you do will make or break how the

semester turns out. It can be tough to study, though, when all you want to do is binge watch new Netflix shows and lay on the beach.



A good study tip is to do things in increments: write a checklist of everything that needs to be done in chronological order. But, make sure you add in a little free time, too. Taking a lunch break with friends is always a good brain break after studying all morning. Some motivation to get work done earlier in the day is the ability to relax at night instead of cramming.



These are my go-to tips to survive the end of the semester, and make it through the school year as a whole. There are many other tips out there, so find what works for you. Check out the video below to get a few more ideas!