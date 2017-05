Article and Media by Mitchell Thompson.

On Wednesday, May 10th at 8:30 pm at the Blackroom Cafe, Outlaw Music performed live to celebrate their new Extended Play¬†“Tunnel Vision: Eye of the Storm” which was released that night. The band members present were Kennedy Frohawk, Luke Sanders, Nathan Andrews, Nathan Moll, Nathan Krieble.

If you missed the live performance, you can check it out down below.