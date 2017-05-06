Praise & Worship Chapel
Article and Media by Caitlin Opp.
On Monday May 1st, we got to experience a different kind of chapel. Instead of a normal chapel with worship time and a speaker, we had a Praise and Worship chapel. The worship team sang a few extra songs and led us in an open prayer for everyone at chapel. It was nice for everyone to come together and pray with each other.
If you were unable to make it to Chapel, Papyrus went live on Facebook for the event. Check out the video to hear some awesome music!