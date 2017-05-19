Summer Plans

Written by Paige Lunde. Media by Momoka Murata.

Guys, summer is coming. And whether or not you have plans already in place or you are just going to wing it, it will be here before you know it. Most of you will be packing up and going on an adventure as soon as you finish your last exam. Hey, I don’t blame you at all. However, there are some of you who have no idea what you are doing for the summer yet and are probably going to play it by the ear the whole three months of freedom.

Our very own, Momoka Murata, asked some people around campus what their plans are. Erin Gilmore said “This summer I will be working at Spring Hill camps in Indiana. My job title is ‘High Adventure Area Director’. During the summer, I will be helping kids climb the rock wall, go down the zip line, complete the high ropes course, and many other rope activities. I will get to work with many children and help them grow their faith as it is a Christian camp. This is/will be second summer working at Spring Hill.”

Jessica Fulling said, “I am planning on working at my previous job back at home, and read a bunch of psychology books to expand my knowledge.” There’s always the advancing your knowledge approach for the summer. There are still a few things Google can teach us, but maybe not Wikipedia…

There are many more things to do over the summer for those who don’t have an idea yet. You could travel to far off places. Or you could try to learn something new. There’s always a place to volunteer over the summer that would greatly appreciate your help. Along with trying something new, you could try doing something you always wanted to do but never had the courage or chance to try. You could even catch up on reading if you are a huge book nerd or wish to be. There are millions of books out there, find one and see if you like it and then continue buying similar books or branch out; be brave! If you like to make bucket lists, you could spend your whole summer marking off adventures or things you always wanted to do.

When asked by Momoka, Mary Allison said “I’m actually living in Nashville all summer for an internship! I will be working at Gotee Records (a Christian record label).” A lot of students are fulfilling their internship requirements, so that’s always an option.

When asked, Shirley Estes told Momoka, “I plan on working and studying Spanish! I also plan on going on some hikes with family and friends.” Hiking is always fun and balancing work, studying, and fun is an idea too. Though try not to get too overwhelmed. After all, it is summer.

Derek Soutia said “I’m planning on working part-time at a factory. Probably going to spend half of that money on DotA 2 over the summer, as the biggest tournament of the year is coming up which is always fun. I also hope to find myself a Japanese tutor to help me prepare for the JLPT N3, since I failed the N4 last December.” ‘DotA 2‘ is an online game that many people play and JLPT is a Japanese Linguistic test.

So, as you can see, there are many different ways to spend your summer while waiting to come back. If you are still not sure of what you want to do, there’s always Google to ask. Maybe something will inspire you to go out and have fun. Or maybe you’ll find yourself staying inside and having and equal amount fun. If you are that type of person, we don’t judge. Whatever the case, spend those three months the best way you can. Because once that time is up, you have a long way to go before you can experience that freedom again.