To All The Teachers

Written by Allison Perry. Media by John Freeman.

For the past couple of weeks, I have been looking forward to the first week of May. Why? Because it’s the week that is dedicated to celebrating the wonderful human beings who have taught me practically everything I know. This week, May 1st to May 5th is Teacher Appreciation Week. As a barista, I see a lot of teachers on Mondays, most of them being the teachers I had in high school, so I took it upon myself to wish each of them a happy Teacher Appreciation Week. None of them even knew it was this week! That is a problem because students should always be thanking their teachers, but especially during the week that is meant to be in celebration of all that they do for us.

Teachers put so much time and effort into their studies before ever even being allowed to be hired in a school and run their own classroom. Amber Wibbenmeyer, English Education major at Greenville College, knows this to be very true, “It is a long and hard road. There are so many things someone has to do to become a teacher…” In order to graduate, she must have 300 hours in the classroom.

“Outside of the classroom, I advise students, support them through prayer, discussion, and suggestions for new avenues to explore.” -Dr. LaFaye

To a teacher, students are so important. Dr. Alexandria LaFaye, a professor at Greenville College is constantly working on being the best she can for her students, even outside of the classroom, “Outside of the classroom, I advise students, support them through prayer, discussion, and suggestions for new avenues to explore.” Dr. LaFaye is also very committed to expanding her knowledge and modifying how and what she teaches in order to grow as a professor. Not to mention the large amount of time she spends grading!

It’s important for students to recognize and acknowledge everything that teachers do for them because everything we know is because of them. “Teachers are the reason that we can do anything. Without someone to guide you, you may find your way yourself, but you will be missing fundamental knowledge that is necessary for day to day life.” Amber believes this with her entire heart and it is true.

Teachers are even more than just teachers; they are life changing human beings who genuinely care about the people they are teaching. Throughout my entire life, I have witnessed this. All of my grade school teachers still remember me, through the hundreds of faces they have seen year after year, they still remember mine and I am sure they remember all of the others. In high school, I was shown by many of my teachers that I was important. I had a math teacher who would come to school early just to tutor me, a biology teacher who wrote letters of recommendation for me; and still to this day offers to, a P.E. teacher who encouraged me to make the mile every single time, and multiple English teachers who encouraged me to be the best writer I can be. All of these teachers made such a great impact on my life and I still think of them every single day. When I want to give up, I remind myself of all of the teachers who have worked so hard to help me get to where I am now and are still encouraging me, years after. Somehow, I am even lucky enough to have college professors who care about me—which is rare. The professors I have had these past two years at Greenville College clearly want their students to succeed. They make an effort to get to know them and encourage each of their students to do their best.

Teachers are very special, selfless human beings. The time, care, and love they pour into everything they do for their students should not go unnoticed. This week, thank a teacher. Thank a lot of teachers, actually, and don’t just do it this week, do it every single day.