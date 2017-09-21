Fall 2017 Playlist

Written by Sarah Burgener. Media by Kayla Morton.

‘Tis the season for football, scarves, and pumpkin spice. Fall is quickly approaching and girls everywhere are already thinking of new Instagram captions to post. If you love being greeted by perfectly cool air when you step outside, then fall is the right season for you. Closets get seemingly smaller from countless thick sweaters or cardigans and stores start running out of boots and beanies during this season. While clothing is one of our favorite things about fall, let’s not forget about the food. Candy corn, pie, and mashed potatoes are just a few foods we associate with this season.

There is nothing that screams fall more than going to a coffee shop on a nice autumn day and ordering a chai or pumpkin spice latte. You know it is fall when mothers make apple cider and caramel covered apples with their children. Although we love these things about fall, I think we can all agree that one of the best things the season has to offer is music. Let’s take a moment to appreciate some of the best songs to listen to during fall.

“The Final Countdown” by Europe . When we hear this song, we close our eyes and see the Friday night football lights which remind us of hooded sweatshirt-wearing high school football games.

“Take Me to Church” by Hozier . Hozier’s sound is mysterious and bluesy in all of the best ways. The chorus of this song mentions shrines, death and sacrifices which are all too reminiscent of Halloween.

“Who Knows Who Cares” by Local Natives. This song is sultry yet airy and carefree, much like the song title. While we listen to this, we remember the good times we have had.

“Way Down We Go” by Kaleo. In this alternative/indie jam, we almost get chills from the low tones and powerful ballads. It contains the lyrics, “They will run you down till you go and can’t crawl no more,” which gives us a zombie in a Haunted House vibe.

“Today” by Willamette Stone . If you have seen the movie, If I Stay , then you know exactly why this song is included on our Fall playlist. In the movie, they play their instruments around a campfire and sway to this song. What describes Fall more than live music around a fire?

“Kickin’ Da Leaves” by Judah and the Lion . The song title itself just reminds us of walking through the red and green leaves that fell off the trees.

“The Cave” by Mumford and Sons . What artist reminds you of Fall more than Mumford and Sons? For me, that is a very hard question.

“The Night We Met” by Lord Huron . Giving us romantic and creepy feels at the same time, this song really meets the requirement of having a Fall vibe. The song even says, “Haunted by the ghost of you.”

“Bonfire Heart” by James Blunt . The beat and guitar strums in this song remind us of the season and the song itself mentions a bonfire, which is something most people partake in during Fall.

“Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood . The title of this song explains why it is included on our playlist.

While these are just a few songs that remind us of the best season, there are many more. Let us know in the comments of any songs that remind you of fall!