Wildfires and High Winds

Written by Kathleen Malone. Media by Kelsey Middleton.
With natural disasters ravaging the country, reporters are obviously interested in providing coverage on the effects they cause. However, it appears that most news outlets are focusing more attention on the hurricanes than on the multiple fires that are burning day and night in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana, Texas, and Florida. Many articles have been written about the current wildfires, but most of the results speak of climate change rather than the weather and fires. There were only a few articles which actually talked about the fires as well as about the people helping to fight the fires that continue to rage.
Two articles, “Norse Peak: Fire Slows, Weekend Could Allow for More Control” and “Florida Team Races from Wash. Wildfire to meet Hurricane Irma”, (both written September 8) speak about the fires situated in Florida. The state seems to be a new spawning ground as the weather has been unfavorable due to droughts. The articles about the Florida fires shed some light on situations that are occurring there. They also tell of the efforts that are taking place to stop the fires, along with the success that has already started to take place.