“Justice League” Movie Review

Written by Dylan Deppe. Media by Jason Wang.

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD

When Batman keeps finding signs of an impending invasion of Earth, he goes out to recruit some of the world’s most powerful meta-humans. The mostly-reluctant heroes join him, but they soon realize that they cannot defeat the forces of Steppenwolf without Superman, and concoct a plan to bring him back to life. After successfully resurrecting the Man of Steel, the Super Friends go out to stop Steppenwolf from conquering Earth.

The password to the Batcave is still “Iron Man sucks,” in case you forgot.

Now, the review. This movie is pretty good considering how much trouble it’s gone through, especially since this May. The editing is a little rushed, but it’s not as bad as I was expecting.

I’m also wondering if some of the scenes were swapped around, considering the first time we see Batman, he’s clean shaven, but the next time we see him with a big beard and mustache. No “a couple months later” title card either. I usually don’t put too much stock into continuity errors, but that one is straight-up bad.

Other than that, the film’s biggest issues are forced jokes and the way they present Batman. The humor isn’t as bad as I thought it’d be, either, but there are still two or three really bad and/or distasteful jokes.

I love Affleck as Batman (#BatfleckForever). But I sure don’t like the way Terrio and/or Snyder have been writing him. In “Batman v Superman” and “JL,” they’ve written Batman far too emotional. Batman is supposed to be the smartest member of the JL, so why does he forget about the Mother Box after Superman comes back?

Speaking of Superman, I hated the way they resurrected him. I thought it was pretty disrespectful that the Justice League grave-robbed him, and it was totally contrived that they resurrected him in the pool that created Doomsday. But other than that, I love Superman in this movie. I’m fine with him in “Man of Steel” and in “Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition,” but this is the perfect Superman. My favorite moment in the whole movie is when he said, “I believe in truth, and I’m a big fan of justice, too,” right before decking Steppenwolf like a boss. Also, don’t let anyone tell you his CGI upper lip looks bad, either, because it doesn’t. In fact, if that wasn’t reported on so much, nobody would’ve noticed.

The remaining characters are pretty cool, too. Wonder Woman is still amazing, Flash is a blast, I expect future Aquaman jokes to be about him being sexy and tough because of Momoa, and I was surprised by the poignant Cyborg.

Ciarán Hinds is also great as Steppenwolf; what a great voice! Also, Steppenwolf is a decent villain. I loved watching him taunt Diana, and he’s not any less memorable or interesting than most of Marvel’s movie villains thus far. All of these characters get really cool character moments, too.

After Whedon stepped behind the camera, I was both surprised and delighted to hear Danny Elfman would score the film. I love him using John Williams’ Superman theme, and his own Batman theme, but other than the scene where the League first fights Steppenwolf, I didn’t really notice the music. I also think his statements about his Bat-theme being “the only” Bat-theme, and comments regarding other composers are incredibly disrespectful. Also, I saw a fan edit of the movie’s ending set to some of Hans Zimmer’s “MOS” music, and it’s far better.

Awesome lead characters, beautiful cast chemistry, gorgeous costumes and sets, zesty sound design, and solid action sequences are more than enough to compensate for some mediocre editing, a cliché story, and forced humor. I’ll give it a 7.8/10.

“Justice League” was directed by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon, written by Snyder, Whedon, and Chris Terrio, produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg, and Geoff Johns. It stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures on November 17, 2017, the same day the “JL” cartoon was released 16 years ago and “Death of Superman” was 25 years ago.