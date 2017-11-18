Knitting for a Purpose

Written by Miranda Coffee. Media by Ethan Maurer.

As the winter season starts to show on Greenville’s campus, we all think about bundling up in warm coats, boots, and hats. Something else you could use to stay warm this winter is a handmade scarf. Now you may be thinking, “where can I get a good handmade scarf around here?” One person on campus is using her knitting skills for a cause and is on the way to reaching her true home. On Wednesday, November 15, Moriah Douglas held an informational missions party in the Burritt Hall main lounge. It was a good time to hear her story and check out some of her amazing goods. I had the wonderful opportunity to talk with her and find out more about why she started her Scarves to Russia project.

Moriah felt a calling to go to Russia and teach English when she was just twelve years old. “That was my goal. That’s what I’m going to college for. I want to be a missionary in Russia and teach English.” Moriah also said this is what God has called her to do and what His purpose is for her life. “I heard about the opportunity when I first got to college. The camp in Russia was a camp to teach English. I thought ‘this is perfect, but there’s no way I could go. I’m poor and I could never afford it.’ So that’s when Scarves to Russia came into play.”

How Moriah got started in knitting is a fun little story on its own. She says, “My boyfriend’s little sister had taught me how to knit. I purchased some knitting needles at the beginning of last school year. I started practicing and getting pretty good at it. Several people came to me and asked why I didn’t use this to raise money for my trip to the camp in Russia, and soon after that, I figured that I would. It was a calling from God.”

Her first time going to Russia was an amazing experience. “When the plane first touched down, it was my first time out of the country. I just felt something, like a little voice in me that said ‘you’re home, you’re here.’ I started crying right there on the plane. I was so overwhelmingly happy. Russia is where I belong. It’s my heartland.”

Moriah’s fundraising had really done her well. So far for this year alone, she has raised triple the amount of money that she did for her trip last year total. That is an insane amount of love and support for her and her mission. “God is continuously showing me what I am meant to do.” She told everyone at the missions party that someone told her to showcase her work in some way to bring more awareness to what she is doing and bring in more people to help her get to Russia. Overall, the party was a great success. A few people actually placed orders at the party as well! (I just ordered a super sweet scarf for my mom for Christmas.)

Currently, Moriah’s products are made-to-order. You can request specific colors, designs, material, and extra add-ons. She doesn’t just do scarves, however. She is also selling blankets, potholders, washcloths, and placemats. So even when winter melts away in the spring, you can still find something that will support her and make your home feel cozier. Rachel Hill is one of Moriah’s many satisfied customers. She recently purchased and received a scarf from Moriah and loves it. “I love my scarf! It’s soft, cozy, and warm. I’m glad [Moriah] feels so at home when she goes to Russia. That she is able to do missions like this because it’s what she loves most.”

You can support Moriah, too! She loves receiving prayers and donations if you can spare one, or you can order a wonderful handmade product! To find out more, check out her Facebook page Impact Russia 2018, or find her around campus. Meet her, hear her story, and warm up with a lovely blanket or scarf for this winter!