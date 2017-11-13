Meet Steven Oscar

Witten and Media by Bobby Neal.

For the 2016-2017 season, Steven Oscar started all ten games of his freshman year at Greenville as a defensive back. He led the Panthers in 11 pass breakups on defense, totaled 15 tackles, and one tackle for loss. Oscar also won the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Now, as a sophomore and returning starter, he has appeared in 9 games. He again leads the Panthers with 6 pass breakups, totaling 25 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. His career high in tackles came against Martin Luther College in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) game when he recorded seven. During a UMA Conference game against Iowa Wesleyan, Oscar tallied three pass breakups, which is his career high. Additionally, Oscar tallied his first career interception in the UMA Conference game against Westminster; he returned it for two yards. Oscar is also a dual-sport athlete competing in track and field in both seasons.

Oscar was Born January 10, 1997, in Ft. Pierce, Fla. He currently lives with his father and his siblings Emmanuel, Danuel, and Jensley. Oscar attended Sebastian River High School, played football all four years there and also ran track and field all four years. What brought Oscar to Greenville was mainly football; he said, while being recruited,

“I did personal research on the university and seemed to like the atmosphere of this institution being a Christian school. I also became intrigued by how they ran their football and track programs. Coaches always kept me up to date and retained a suitable schedule with important dates that I should follow. Everyone on staff, including coaches, had an agreeable attitude toward me and desired me to perceive the best I could be in life through education and in sports.”

Greenville University sets their athletes up for the most successful path in life, no matter if it’s on or off the playing grounds. The school’s Athletic Mission & Philosophy statement says, “The student-athlete should also recognize that academic achievement is the primary purpose for his or her attending Greenville College. To become informed in a variety of disciplines is the intent of a liberal arts education. Learning is a life-long process, and being able to combine learning along with athletics should be the goal of each athlete at Greenville College.”

Although Oscar is a long way from home, he doesn’t forget the main goal of why he is here. “Staying focused is a must for me because it’s all about the big picture, what’s ahead of us,” said Oscar.

Football brought toughness to Oscar. It taught him how to face adversity in life. Being undersized for his position, Oscar knows he has to make it up with the aggression he plays with. Being physical is a big part of his game. Setting the tempo from the start is important to Oscar. Being able to move quickly from sideline to sideline is a plus from the young DB.

When asked who he based his game around from the NFL, Oscar said: “Tyrann Mathieu because he’s a fearless player with a lot of aggressiveness and he plays with lots of passion on the field.”