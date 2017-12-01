A Little Brother Running with Pride

In Goodyear’s first year running cross country for Greenville, he made an impact from the first race. In the Gabby Reuveni invite hosted by Washington University in St. Louis, Goodyear finished 5th for Greenville and 23rd overall. From then on, he finished in Greenville’s top seven in every single race that he ran, including being the team’s second finisher at the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational hosted by Augustana.
At the St.Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) meet, Goodyear finished 10th overall and got Second Team All-Conference, which goes to the 8th-14th place finishers. He also won the Newcomer of the Year award, which goes to the highest place finisher of the newcomers to SLIAC. At the end of the season, his teammates recognized him as the Newcomer of the Year on the team.
Goodyear didn’t take his foot off the gas pedal during track season, either. He finished 9th in the 3000m at indoor Christian Nationals (NCCAA). He also finished 7th at outdoor NCCAA 3000m steeplechase. He won the SLIAC Track & Field championship 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9 minutes and 59 seconds. To say he had a great year in sports would be an understatement; it’s the kind of year anybody would want to have.
His sophomore year of cross country was even better than his freshman year. At the dual meet against Washington University, he finished third on Greenville’s team and never looked back. He finished in Greenville’s top five in every single race.
At the SLIAC meet, he ran his personal best of 25:42. This time he finished 8th overall and won another Second Team All-Conference. He was one spot off of getting First Team All-Conference which goes to the 1st-7th place finishers.
Coach Patton has told Goodyear that, as the seniors leave, he will be at the top of the totem pole. In the conference meet, out of the seven runners that beat Goodyear, six of them were seniors. The only one who wasn’t was his teammate, John Mangold, a junior.
Looking into next season, Goodyear will be one of Greenville’s top runners, and one of the best in SLIAC. He’ll also be the only Goodyear on the team too, as his sister graduates. If you ask any of his teammates how they refer to Goodyear, they won’t say “he’s Brooke little brother,” they’ll say “he’s Dylan Goodyear,” and he’s worked hard to earn that.