A Little Brother Running with Pride

Written and Media by Jaylen Shelton.

Dylan Goodyear had some big shoes to fill his freshman year of cross country. His older sister Brooke Goodyear was, at the time, one of the best runners on the women’s team. She won the Most Valuable Award for the Women’s team the previous year as a sophomor e. Goodyear didn’t want to come in and be known as Brooke’s little brother; he wanted to make a name for himself, and that is just what he did.

Coach Brian Patton said, “If you asked any of the older guys, they would say that they would want a freshman year of running like Goodyear had.” This speaks to the impact that he had as soon as his first race.



In Goodyear’s first year running cross country for Greenville, he made an impact from the first race. In the Gabby Reuveni invite hosted by Washington University in St. Louis Goodyear finished 5th for Greenville and 23 rd overall. From then on, he finished in Greenville’s top seven in every single race that he ran, including being the team’s second finisher at the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational hosted by Augustana. At the St.Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) meet, Goodyear finished 10th overall and got Second Team All-Conference, which goes to the 8th-14th place finishers. He also won the Newcomer of the Year award, which goes to the highest place finisher of the newcomers to SLIAC. At the end of the season, his teammates recognized him as the Newcomer of the Year on the team. Goodyear didn’t take his foot off the gas pedal during track season, either. He finished 9th in the 3000m at indoor Christian Nationals (NCCAA). He also finished 7th at outdoor NCCAA 3000m steeplechase. He won the SLIAC Track & Field championship 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9 minutes and 59 seconds. To say he had a great year in sports would be an understatement; it’s the kind of year anybody would want to have.