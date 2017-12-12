DC v Warner Bros: Challenge of the Super Friends

Written by Dylan Deppe. Media by Jason Wang.

Warner Bros. Entertainment may have just had its second best year ever, but there’s trouble brewing over at the studio. After the disappointing domestic box office returns of “Justice League,” and the revelation of studio meddling for a third time over a DC Films movie, WB is facing some pretty taxing criticisms over its handling of the intellectual property.

I sat down with some fellow DC fans and GU students, Deryk Rumbold and Ben Casey, and discussed these troubles, topics about director Zack Snyder, the wait for “Aquaman,” some rumors about “Wonder Woman 2,” and other things relating to, “the house that Batman built.”