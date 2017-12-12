DC v Warner Bros: Challenge of the Super Friends Reviewed by Momizat on . Written by Dylan Deppe. Media by Jason Wang. [caption id="attachment_53417" align="alignright" width="300"] Photo by Yecheng Wang[/caption] Warner Bros. Enterta Written by Dylan Deppe. Media by Jason Wang. [caption id="attachment_53417" align="alignright" width="300"] Photo by Yecheng Wang[/caption] Warner Bros. Enterta Rating: 0
You Are Here: Home » Entertainment » DC v Warner Bros: Challenge of the Super Friends

DC v Warner Bros: Challenge of the Super Friends

Posted date: December 12, 2017 In: Entertainment
Written by Dylan Deppe. Media by Jason Wang.

Photo by Yecheng Wang

Warner Bros. Entertainment may have just had its second best year ever, but there’s trouble brewing over at the studio.  After the disappointing domestic box office returns of “Justice League,” and the revelation of studio meddling for a third time over a DC Films movie, WB is facing some pretty taxing criticisms over its handling of the intellectual property.

I sat down with some fellow DC fans and GU students, Deryk Rumbold and Ben Casey, and discussed these troubles, topics about director Zack Snyder, the wait for “Aquaman,” some rumors about “Wonder Woman 2,” and other things relating to, “the house that Batman built.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Share

Leave a Comment

                                                                       © 2017 Powered By GvilleDM

Scroll to top