Finding the Force: A Recap of the Star Wars Saga

Written by Regina Sanders. Media by Jason Wang.

The latest chapter in the “Star Wars” saga is around the corner. Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” will fly into theaters on December 15. To prepare, here’s a look through the beloved saga:

“A New Hope” (1977):

The first in the original trilogy given to us by creator and director George Lucas. “A New Hope,” initially billed as just “Star Wars,” introduces the audience to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). After coming into possession of two droids, C3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2D2 (Kenny Baker), Skywalker finds himself on a whirlwind adventure with Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness), smuggler Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Wookie Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) as they try to rescue Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from Governor Tarkin (Peter Cushing), Darth Vader (played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones), and Empower Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) clutches, as well as stop a devastating weapon: the Death Star.

“The Empire Strikes Back” (1980):

This second story in the original trilogy picks up after the events of “A New Hope.” After the Battle of Yavin IV, the rebel base has moved to Hoth. The Empire, however, soon finds the rebels. Luke Skywalker is separated from the group and travels to Dagobah to find a teacher in Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz). Han Solo and Princess Leia travel to the Cloud City to meet up with Solo’s old friend Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). They’ll soon discover that trouble has followed.

“The Return of the Jedi” (1983):

The conclusion to the original trilogy offers many answers to this group’s epic adventures. After a daring rescue, Han, Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, and the droids learn that Emperor Palpatine is creating another Death Star. The rebels go to Endor in order to stop their fearsome foe, and Luke Skywalker attempts to bring Darth Vader back to the light.

“The Phantom Menace” (1999):

In this prequel trilogy, George Lucas explores the history of the Empire and Darth Vader. This movie tells the story of Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as they escape the Trade Federation and land on Naboo. There they meet Gungan Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), rescue Queen Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), and meet Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd). The group must outrace pods and outwit creatures if they are to survive.

“The Attack of the Clones” (2002):

“Attack of the Clones” follows the politics of the Separatists, led by Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), following the events of the first movie. After an assassination attempt gone wrong, Senator Amidala is placed under the protection of Anakin (Hayden Christensen), while Obi-Wan travels to Kamino to get answers and instead discovers a clone army. All the while, Anakin and Padme must fight their growing attraction.

“The Revenge of the Sith” (2005):

As the Clone Wars rage on, Anakin must deal with emerging feelings of distrust. Jedi Council members Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and Yoda don’t seem to trust Chancellor Palpatine. When it becomes apparent that a Sith Lord has been pulling the strings all along, the lives of many Jedi hang in the balance.

“The Force Awakens” (2015):

In the first installment of this sequel trilogy, set three decades after the Empire and helmed by JJ Abrams, evil has now taken shape in the First Order. Led by the mysterious Snoke (Andy Serkis) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the militant government instills a new type of fear. Supported by General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), the First Order unleashes a new weapon called Starkiller Base. But Finn (John Boyega), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), BB-8 (Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz), and Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) join familiar heroes Han Solo and General Leia Organa in the Resistance to fight the First Order and find the missing Luke Skywalker.

“Rogue One” (2016):

The first of many stand-alone movies, “Rogue One” follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), who has been a fighter all her life. When she is introduced to the rebellion and made aware of the Death Star, she teams up with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen), Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen), and Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) to find Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) and stop Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn). All they must do is obtain the plans to the Death Star.

The Last Jedi (2017):

The follow-up to the massively successful “Force Awakens” pushes new director Rian Johnson to the spotlight. Following the events of the first movie, our heroes are joined by new characters Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), and many others as the battle between the Resistance and the First Order continues. Go and watch the movie to see how this epic saga continues!