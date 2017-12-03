Panthers CC Teams Finish the Season Strong

On November 10

th

in Rock Island Illinois, Greenville University’s Men and Women Cross C

ountry Teams ran at the Midwest Regionals that was hosted by Augustan College. The Midwest region

is one of the most competitive regions in all of Division 3. Going into the meet there wasn’t

a

single man in Division 3 cross country that broke 24 minutes in an 8000m race. On this day 12

men broke 24 minutes, which means that they are the top 12 times in all of Division 3 right now.

At the regional meet, teams can only run the top seven runners. The Panthers competed well with

the men meeting their goal of breaking the top 20 teams with a 17

th

place finish as a team. The w

omen’s team finished 27

th

overall and beat all other teams that are in the St. Louis

Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC). Out of the 14 runners that the Panthers had, six of

them got personal best.