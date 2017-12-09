The Case for Alcohol-Free Campuses

Written by Allison Perry. Media by Kelsey Middleton.

When I think of “Greek Life,” a few different things come to mind. I think of willing volunteers and many sororities and fraternities that do a lot in their communities. I think of friendship, as it is something many gain when they join. Lastly, I think of the stereotypical college movies where someone always ends up getting seriously hurt due to some type of dangerous hazing ritual. Sadly, this has become a reality for too many families with sons in fraternities.

According to HazingPrevention.Org, “Hazing is any action taken or any situation created intentionally that causes embarrassment, harassment or ridicule and risks emotional and/or physical harm to members of a group or team, whether new or not, regardless of the person’s willingness to participate.”

USA Today has tracked four fraternity hazing deaths in 2017 alone: Timothy Piazza, Maxwell Gruver, Matthew Ellis, and Andrew Coffey. While they were each under the age of 21, alcohol was definitely involved with Piazza and Gruver’ s deaths. According to CBS News “A preliminary investigation suggests Ellis may have died from alcohol poisoning .” Lastly, according to Sun Sentinel , Coffey’s cause of death is still unknown because “the investigation remains open and toxicology tests aren’t completed.” Hazing is against the law, and so is underage drinking. So, why were those kids playing such dangerous games, and why was it so easy for those kids to get their hands on such large amounts of alcohol? Situations like this make it difficult to rule out who the guilty party is, and honestly, there is not one lone guilty party. Whoever bought the alcohol and gave it to these underage kids is guilty. If the person who bought it was underage then the person who sold it is guilty. If it happened on school grounds, there is someone there who is guilty of not making sure that kids were following legal rules.

Frankly, drinking on any campus should be illegal. While drinking can be something enjoyable and safe under many circumstances, it can be incredibly dangerous under just as many circumstances. Of course, if college kids want to get drunk they are going to find a way get alcohol, but if the school they are going to has strict rules over alcohol and enforces them, then these kids are going to be more likely to drink responsibly.