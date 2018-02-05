Sneezes and Sniffles: 3 Ways to Stay Healthy on Campus

Written by Miranda Coffee. Media by Whitney Nichols.

As spring semester kicks into full gear, many students are finding themselves stuffing tissues in their backpacks, bringing travel mugs full of tea to class, and trying to suppress coughs in the middle of chapel. Being on a small college campus, it can be hard to stay completely healthy all year round. Everyone is in such close proximity to each other, so viruses and illnesses spread a lot faster from student to student. With things like the flu, colds, and strep throat floating around campus, we need to find ways to avoid these illnesses and keep the student body healthy. Here are three ways to stay healthy on a small college campus.

1. Keep Things Clean!

We touch tables, cups, chairs, door handles, and so many other things every day. Illnesses can easily spread through these simple acts of contact. Washing your hands and keeping surfaces clean that you and many others interact with is very important to not spreading germs. Having a handy little bottle of hand sanitizer in your backpack throughout the day can also be useful. My roommate likes to wipe down the doorknob and light switch every week to make sure we do not spread anything to each other. Make sure you also wash your hands constantly with hot and soapy water. It really does get rid of all of the germs floating around.

2. Taking Care of Your Body.

Physical health is very important when it comes to keeping yourself from getting sick. The easiest ways to keep your body in good health are drinking plenty of water, eating healthy foods (even if that may not be the easiest thing to do on campus), exercising daily, and getting the right amount of sleep. I personally love to drink tea when I need a pick-me-up at the end of a long day.

3. De-Stress.

College, classes, homework, projects, social demands, and chapel… all can lead to some pretty stressful situations. We all get stressed out at some point in the school year, which can lead to us getting sick. If you start getting really stressed out over something, you may want to step back and find a way to ease your mind and body. I spoke to Brenna Weins, a sophomore double major in Chemistry and Mathematics, about what she does when she gets stressed from a long day of classes and homework. She says,

I eat some snacks, find something good on Netflix, and try to get some sleep usually. If none of that works, I’ll usually just move on to spontaneous combustion.”

Staying healthy on a college campus can be difficult at times, especially on a campus as small and close-knit as Greenville. There are so many things that can get us sick, especially if we fail in taking care of each other and ourselves. If you do get sick to the point where you really cannot get to class, make sure you tell your professors and get your classwork done for them. It will help you in the long run. With so many illnesses floating around in the world right now, we all need to be careful and try to stop the spread before it worsens. By following the simple suggestions stated above, Greenville University can become a safer and healthier campus overall.