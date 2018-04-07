Bald Perspective Episode 7: The Shape of VR

Written by Dylan Deppe. Produced by Matthew Stoddard.

On this episode of the Bald Perspective, Deppe, Matt, and Deryk talked about their thoughts on this year’s Academy Award ceremony, especially Best Picture, Director, and Original Music Score winner “The Shape of Water.”

The gang also watched the official trailer for “Deadpool 2,” or whatever they plan on calling it. All were in agreeance with this newest trailer presenting a more interesting vision of the movie than the past trailers. With superior trailer talk fresh on the bald brain, Deppe mentioned the official trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War,” which Matt and Deryk found interesting.

Shortly after the mentioning of the large amount of material that has been released for 2019’s “Shazam!,” in contrast to the virtually non-existent material thus present for December’s “Aquaman,” Deppe had to leave for a special meeting.

Deryk and Matt had a blast talking about video games and their love of the adventurous format known as virtual reality. Shortly after, a group of what I can only assume were intrepid young fans visited the Bald Factory, assuredly looking for the secret ingredient that makes the infamous Bald Sandwich such a scrumptious delicacy.