Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?

Momizat

Apr 19

Written and Media by Ethan Maurer. The question of the century; Is a hot dog a sandwich? Nobody knows for sure, but we sure act like we know. Take a listen as I

Written and Media by Ethan Maurer. The question of the century; Is a hot dog a sandwich? Nobody knows for sure, but we sure act like we know. Take a listen as I

0