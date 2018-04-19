The Breakfast Debate: Pancakes vs Waffles

Written and Media by Taylor Harpster.

Cake and pie. Sweet and sour. Sleeping with socks and sleeping with no socks. Star Wars (the obviously better choice) and Star Trek. Apple and Android. Pizza with pineapple and pizza without. Pancakes and waffles.

So similar, yet so different. Each has its advantages and disadvantages, yet the similarities and differences are what fuel opinions about the “supposed” superior choice. Heated arguments begin and end about what, to each individual, seems to be the logical choice. Making the supposed right choice is something that each individual must decide for themselves.

Pancakes versus Waffles has been a debate that has gone on for a long time. In order to get a sort of grasp on the overall opinion of the two and which would triumph as the preferred choice, I decided to post a poll on my Facebook account asking all of my Facebook friends which they prefer. The poll had roughly 5-7 days for people to stop by and comment on which they preferred, as well as vote on one of the two choices. What I got was not what I was expecting.

In the end, the poll had exactly 30 votes. To my great surprise, exactly 15 votes were for pancakes and exactly 15 votes were for waffles. Needless to say, I was surprised that the poll stayed balanced, but I was even more taken aback that it was split exactly halfway.

Objectively, neither pancakes nor waffles are better. While you can make a variety of different shapes with pancakes simply by creatively placing batter onto the skillet, with waffles you would be forced to buy a differently shaped iron to make fun shapes. Waffles also hold an advantage in a way that pancakes do not. Freshman Audrianna Harpster said it best:

I like waffles because unlike pancakes, there are individual pockets for each bit of syrup and butter. Each bite is equal and perfect in every way imaginable.”

Unlike waffles, pancakes do not have a way to hold syrup effectively (aside from soaking into the actual pancake) so most of your syrup ends up on your plate. On the flip side, one of the things that both pancakes and waffles can do effectively allows for different flavors or toppings. Whipped cream, chocolate chips, strawberries, peanut butter, honey, or anything else imaginable can go on top.

My personal preference between the two is pancakes. I enjoy pancakes because I feel as though pancakes have a tendency to be softer and it’s harder to let them get super crispy and crunchy, which is not something that I enjoy in either pancakes or waffles. While I like both options, I definitely prefer pancakes to waffles.

Whether you like pancakes or waffles the most, the possibilities are truly endless. As always, try new things! Try a combination that seems interesting to you!