Who Will Win Most Valuable Player?

Written and Media by Justin Willis.

The regular NBA (National Basketball Association) season is wrapping up and the NBA playoffs are in full swing. There are usually a lot of controversial topics discussed with the NBA draft coming soon, one of them being different rumors regarding how the off-season could go. The question of focus for today is ”Who will win the 2018 NBA MVP award?”

Later this summer, on June 25, the NBA will host an award ceremony on TNT where they’ll announce an array of winners for awards like Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and most importantly, the MVP award. The MVP award is the most-awaited award of the season. Fans are dying to see who will win the title. There are three main candidates in line for the award this year: James Harden, Lebron James, and Anthony Davis. These top three candidates have been killing the game night in and night out during this season, but almost all eyes are on Harden and James.

Currently, Harden is in the lead to receive the award with 70.7 % of first-place votes, giving him the advantage to win. If Harden was to win, it would not be a big surprise to most NBA fans. For those who don’t know Harden, he is the starting shooting guard for the Houston Rockets and, so far, one of the most dangerous players in the league. Harden has the ability to shoot lights out on any given night and can draw fouls at any time when driving to the basket. Harden has helped the Houston Rockets to an overall 65-16 record, currently the best record in the NBA. This record clinches the number-one seed for the Rockets in the Western Conference for the playoffs. Harden averaged 30.4 points a game, 8.8 assists per game with 5.4 rebounds, all while shooting 44.9% from the field.

In second place, while only receiving 27.6 % of first-place votes, is James. At the age of 33, with no signs of slowing down, James is rumored to have had one of his best seasons in the NBA so far. James almost averaged a double-double with 27.5 Points per game, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, James played all 82 games this season for the first time in his NBA career.

Despite all of the records he has broken this year, James had to overcome adversity himself. In the middle of the season, James had to adjust to a whole different team due to a trade with four different teams trading away six players just two months before the playoffs. Even though there was not enough time to build chemistry and practice with new players, James still has made this one of his best seasons so far. He has carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA playoffs for the fourth year in a row since he left for Miami. This is why, in my personal opinion, James should win MVP.

Despite my opinion, sophomore transfer Elijah Morgera said, “Lebron should be the MVP, because, at age 33 and in his 15th year in the NBA, he’s putting up some of the most efficient stats in his career while breaking several records. On top of that, he led his team that lacks star-power to a fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

All eyes are focused on Harden or James to win MVP of the year, but at the end of the day, it is all up to those who vote for the player that is most valuable in their eyes.