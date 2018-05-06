Men’s Track and Field Win Second Consecutive SLIAC Championship

Written and Media by Mitchell Hooten.

The Greenville University men’s track and field team competed in the SLIAC Conference Championship on April 27th and 28th here at GU. This is the second conference championship meet that has been held in the history of the SLIAC conference. The men’s team won the championship this year, making it two consecutive years. The Panthers won by a fifty-one point margin, scoring two-hundred and forty-five points. Our men showed up with many great performances that helped win the conference championship.

There were many great performances spread out between multiple events. But not only was there great single event performances a multitude of athletes that performed very well in all of their events. These athletes included Matt Hughes, who placed in the top three in five events during the meet, which included the javelin, high jump, and 110-hurdles. He won the javelin with a throw of 158′ 1″ and was second in the high jump with a jump of 6’0.” Hughes also placed third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.33, third in the pole vault with a height of 13′ 3.5,” and finally, Hughes’ 4×400 meter relay team took home second. Hughes, Jackson Pierce, Nathan Potts, and Andrew Sharp placed second. With all these great performances, Hughes won the Top Field Athlete of the Year award from the SLIAC. Hughes stated, “I felt very confident on where my marks were and very happy with how I did this weekend.”

Other athletes who performed very well in the field events included Greg Mitchell, who won two of his events. He won the high jump, where he jumped a height of 6’6″ and in the triple jump, in which he leaped a distance of 46′ 3.5″. Next, is Ben Perry who won the hammer throw with a toss of 158′ 11″ and placed second in the discus with a distance of 130′ 10.” Two junior throwers also performed very well, being Lc Washington and Mitchell Hooten. In the shot put, Washington placed first with a throw of 46′ 7.25″ and Hooten placed second with a throw of 45′ 3.5″. Washington also placed third in the hammer throw with a personal best throw of 151’11” and Hooten won the discus with a throw of 137’11”. David Martin also did very well in his respective field events. He placed second in the pole vault with a height of 13′ 3.5.” He also placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5’8″ and in the javelin with a throw of 145’10.”

On the track, John Mangold ran well enough for second place in both the 1500-meter run and the 800-meter run. He ran 1:57.21 in the 800 and 3:56.20 in the 1500 Mangold. Another athlete that did very well was Bobby Neal, who placed third in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 11.14, but also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.53.

Other athletes that performed well in single events include Sharp who won the 800-meter dash in a time of 1:54.88. Potts also placed third in the 1500-meter run in a time of 3:57.44, which is about a six-second personal best. Coming from the long distance events the men’s team had two third-place finishes come from Noah Dir in the 5000-meter run, with a time of 16:49.61 and Dylon Niswonger in the 10,000-meter run in a time of 34:02.0. Niswonger qualified for Christian Nationals in this event.

Continue cheering on your Greenville University Men’s track and field team as they continue their road to the NCCAA Christian Nationals. They compete at Monmouth College on Saturday, May 5.

