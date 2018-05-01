Men’s Track Finishes Third at Greenville Select Meet

Written and Media by Mitchell Hooten.

The Greenville University’s Men’s track and field team recently hosted their first home meet of the season. The men’s team competed very well at the largest meet the Panthers have ever hosted, with nineteen teams competing. The quality of teams that competed at the meet was very high with big colleges like Olivet Nazarene, Illinois Wesleyan, and many other big universities. But this didn’t stop the men’s team from competing to the best of their abilities and coming away with a third-place finish to show that the team can compete with top teams in Division III. Not only did the entire team compete well, but there was a multitude of great performances from athletes on the team.

The quality of performances that came from the home meet was very good with only one first-place and many additional top finishes. The lone first-place finish came from senior 800-meter record holder Andrew Sharp, who won the 800 meter run in a time of 1:52.59. Sharp stated, “When the boys are running fast, you only have one option. Run fast,” and that is exactly what he did. Coming in second-place in the same race was Nathan Potts, who ran a personal best time of 1:53.34. Also placing in the 800-meter race was Jaylen Shelton, who finished sixth in a time of 1:57.04 which made this event the best event for the men’s team on the day.

The best field performance of the meet came from sophomore Greg Mitchell, who finished second in the high jump with a jump of 6′ 4.75″. He also finished second in the long jump leaping 21 feet, 10.25 inches. Mitchell’s final performance of the day came from the triple jump, in which Mitchell had a bit of an off day where he finished eighth with a jump of 42′ 6.75″. There are still many other solid performances from the men’s team to talk about still.

Other notable performances from the meet came from the 5000-meter run with Dylon Niswonger and Noah Dir both running a good race. Niswonger finished fifth, running a time of 16:26.66 which was a personal best. Dir finished in sixth-place, running a time of 16:37.01 which was also a personal best. The distance crew was on top of their game running in front of the home crowd. Next, was a great run in the 1500-meter run from junior John Mangold, who finished in third-place with a time of 4:00.20.

Another third-place finish that was achieved on the day came from Dylan Goodyear, who raced to a third-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:57.17.

The last big performance on the day came from the final event of the day, the 4×400 meter relay. The Panthers had three separate squads in the event. Coming first out of the three squads was Squad A, which included Sharp, Matt Hughes, Potts, and Jackson Pierce, who finished third place in the event.

If you want to come out and cheer on your Greenville University track and field team again they will be competing at home on April 27-28, where they will be hosting the SLIAC Conference Championships.