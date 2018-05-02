Written and Media By Justin Willis.

There are many controversial topics discussed in the sports world, but the main one that keeps popping up is the “One and Done” rule. This rule came out in 2005, and it ensures that eligibility into the NBA requires the athlete to have at least one year of experience playing college basketball.

In recent news, there has been talk about ending the rule once and for all. Many players and sports analyzers have spoken, but they have yet to come to a decision. One suggested outcome for the league is to end the One and Done rule and possibly have a minor league for each NBA team. This will allow players to help them develop their skills, similar to what they do in baseball.

Many players entered in the NBA straight out of high-school before the “One and Done” system came into play. Players such as Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Tracy McGrady ended up having successful careers in the NBA and even have the potential to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future. On the other hand, players such as Kwame Brown, Sebastian Telfair, and Eddy Curry were also drafted right out of high school but were less successful in the NBA. Telfair was once one of the top players in the nation coming out of high-school and turned down the chance play at Lousiville University to enter the draft. This makes NBA fans ponder the question, “Should the NBA eliminate the “One and Done” rule?”

In my opinion, I believe that the NBA should get rid of the “One and Done” rule for numerous reasons. One reason being, kids would be able to live their dream the way they wanted, rather than not being able to go to college or not having the grades to be able to play. Also, some players are more developed than others and are ready to take their talents to the next level. Rather than wasting a year in college with the risk of getting injured and ruining chances, they should be able to get drafted as soon as possible. The problem with removing the rule arises with the players that aren’t as developed as others and want to be drafted. Some players may not be as ready as they think they are, therefore either sending them down to the G-league where they would have to time to develop as an athlete. On the other hand, for certain players who have the talent to be drafted but were not, the NBA/NCAA should still give them a chance to go back to college to redeem themselves instead of watching their dream get crushed from not getting drafted.

I decided to talk to Greenville University senior Isaac Akers and sophomore George Harris about their thoughts on what should happen to this rule. Akers replied with, “I don’t think that high school athletes should be able to go straight into the NBA, because I feel that a player should have at least one year of experience playing college.”

Following Akers comment, Harris responded with a different opinion, stating, “I think it should be up to the players to make the decision. If he wants to play, let him play. Don’t force him to do something he doesn’t desire.”

Despite the opinions and rumors stirring, the rule still stands. It is my hope that the NBA will make the right decision for not only the sake of the NBA organization but also for high school athletes with big dreams.