Entertainment Radar is a new podcast from Greenville University, examining what’s new in music and pop culture! Stay tuned for new material!

This week on Entertainment Radar, we discussed MAGIC!‘s new reggae-infused album ‘Expectations‘, Henry Cavill potentially leaving the role of Superman in the DCEU, and sat down for an interview with Greenville’s Taylor Harpster to discuss his upcoming EP!

Produced/recorded by Noah Schlosser and Javi James. Media by Noah Schlosser.