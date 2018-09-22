What’s Yet To Come

Athletes make up over half the population of the campus of Greenville University. In the fall, football, cross country, volleyball, and soccer are getting into full swing of their seasons. As for men’s soccer specifically, they are already 4 games in and they are doing great for the start of their fall 2018 season. They look forward to having a great season and playing with each other as a team.

The Soccer team in celebration after a game.

Media by: Greenville University.

GU’s Men’s Soccer team started their camp before school and has had busy schedules since then, putting in the time and hard work for their potentially great season. They started off their season facing Alma College here on their home field and fell short of 2-0. After that game, the Panthers have been on an uprise winning 3 straight games against Maranatha Baptist, Rose-Hulman, and Millsaps.

Coach Chris Swift and I

Head Coach, Chris Swift said he is excited about the group of guys he has this year. “The group is very diverse and brings a lot of different cultures and energy together.” Swift has been a part of this soccer team for six years so he has a lot of experience. He has been around this group of seniors since they were a freshman so he has seen the growth in these guys and the team. Swift’s plan for the team this year is to continue getting better every time they step onto the field. The one thing that comes along with that plan is the effort. The effort takes a team a long way and I am sure that this team will strive to be the best that they can be this season. Swift is really enforcing brotherhood on the team this year. He knows how important brotherhood is to a team. Brotherhood brings a connection and a bond to a team that in a win, lose, or draw situation they will stick together through it all. Swift also mentioned that they are learning and growing together as a team through each day so that helps with the bond that they are building with each other.

The Panthers have a lot of playing left to go with 15 more games on their schedule. They have not played any conference teams yet, which is highly impressive because most teams outside our conference are expected to be good. Looking at our performance with 5 goals and a shot percentage of .072 after 4 games they have really jumped out of the gate at the beginning of this season. Swift believes our toughest rivals are soon to come later in the season. First is September 29th at 5:00 P.M. vs. Iowa Wesleyan. The Panthers fell short against Iowa Wesleyan last year so they are looking to bounce back this year. They take on Webster on October 13th at 5:00 P.M. The Panthers had a good game with Webster last year but managed to not come up with the win ending the game at 1-0. The following game is against Westminster on October 20th at 2:00 P.M. All 3 rival games will be held here at Greenville University so come out to show your support for your Greenville Men’s soccer team!