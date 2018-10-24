God’s Goodness in All Times

Goodness is a Fruit of the Spirit, and it reaches to all parts of our lives. It doesn’t only refer to how we are changed based on our salvation through Christ, but it also refers to how good God has been to us in general. All the Fruits of the Spirit are good, and the term “goodness” in general covers all of them. The term itself seems so simple to understand, but as we become closer with the Lord and grow over time, we can start to recognize in both the little and big things how good the Lord truly is.

The well-known 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 verse about love says that “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” Goodness lays in love, and God is love. This is the perfect image of who God is and what character He wants us to transform into. He is our ultimate example; more than that, He intercedes for us every step of the way! We are a work in progress, and because the Lord is joyful for us and calls us His own, we have the privilege of not being burdened down in this journey.

The Bible asks us this question in 1 Peter 3:13: “Who is going to harm you if you are eager to do good?” In the world of evil, God asks us to do exactly what this world preaches us not to do: be patient, be kind, and to do good. We are not good, but we become good through God. Just as our identity is rooted in Him once we believe, our goodness is also only in Him.

Psalms 27:13 says “I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.” Even though we are not with Him yet, God desires to show us His true character while we are still living here. His true character is fully demonstrated in the image of sending His Son to this world for us and sacrificing Himself upon our behalf. This same God wants a relationship with us at all times and wants to give us the perfect qualities of His character.

“I’ve seen God’s goodness through the little things. Through beautiful sunsets, starry nights, and the clouds rolling by when the sky’s really blue.” – Bre Hinton. Bre is a freshman at Greenville University and has been pursuing a relationship with the Lord for years. She is a devoted Catholic and believes that her relationship with the Lord is continually growing. One thing I have personally noticed in my relationship with the Lord is that it’s easier to be thankful and to recognize the good in things as I grow closer to Him. Jesus reveals the good in every situation to us, but we can choose whether or not to listen. As our minds are transformed into pure goodness, we will receive even more of His unending joy, peace, and inspiration to do what is just, right, and good.