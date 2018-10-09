Senior Guard Johari Dix is Dialed In

Greenville men’s basketball program has a game style that can be very hard to coach and play against. It makes it hard for opponents when you have a player on the court that makes scoring, passing, and defending look so easy. One of those players here at Greenville is Johari Dix. Dix is an athlete that brings energy to the court and in the classroom. You can always count on him to give one hundred and ten percent at everything he does to help him and his teammates get better.

Dix’s baseball team card. Media by Tonya Reed.

Dix was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and is a senior this year majoring in criminal justice. Most people know him as Hari. Dix grew up playing basketball, football, and baseball since he was four years old and felt as if he was good at all three of those sports. After being the youngest of eight, Dix found himself as a big competitor because of his older brothers. At the age of five, Dix played for his first organized baseball team, the Calumet City baseball team. He played until the age of ten, then was introduced to football. He then played football until his sophomore year of high school. However, Dix states that “Basketball was my first love and will always have a love for the sport.” Dix played for several teams growing up such as South Suburban Wildcats, Chicago Select, D-Wade Elite, Olympians and Next Level which were all apart of the Amateur Athletic Union or AAU.

Johari and his mom. Media by Johari Dix.

Dix attended Thornton Fractional North and Midwest Elite Preparatory High Schools. One of his biggest struggles was a coach who chose favorites and would often mistreat Dix because of his size. Dix’s mom, Tonya Reed, was there to pick him up and encourage him to not be down on himself. Dix states, “There have been several people in my life that were very inspirational in my sports career and personal life but my mom is my #1 fan.” He continues, “This lady is a ‘ride or die’ type of mom. She has coached me, boosted me up when I was down, and kept my head level. She not only loves me but has been there for all my teammates on every team that I have been on. She always gets the name affectionately known as Team Mom. Yes, this lady is amazing. She is no-nonsense but so loving at the same time. Before every game, my mom sends me scriptures and prayers in a text. She always tells me to give God the glory and honor because He makes all that I do possible. This allows me to push hard, play hard but most of all never forget God in what I do. I can name many people who have inspired me, but by far, my mom is my ROCK and I will always be grateful for her love and support. I look up to her.”

Dix shooting a fadeaway 15 footer during the SLIAC tournament. Media by Darrin Stewart.

Dix is dialed in and ready to take on the 2018-19 season. Click below to witness the skills of senior captain, Johari Dix for yourself.

Workout video of Johari Dix. Media by Barry Nixon.



