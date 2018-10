Join Facebook Live hosts Lysandra and Nick for a clarification video about Greenville University’s Lifestyle Statement. In the video they talk about topics like alcohol, sex, and the use of vapes. This has always been a hot topic at Greenville and it is nice to share a video about it!

Lysandra and Nick are here to talk about the Greenville University Lifestyle Statement. Tune in to learn more about what that entails! Posted by The GU Papyrus on Monday, October 8, 2018