What Does True Peace Feel Like?

John 14:27 says “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

I know many people who settle with less than pure, absolute peace when it comes to living out day-to-day life. Some of us may even struggle with being content when life is going very smoothly. If you are lacking peace everywhere, chances are you are hungry for spiritual food.

Did you know it is possible to starve yourself in many more aspects than just physically? A pastor once told me that the word “starvation” can imply to any necessity that our bodies are deprived of. When we do not receive what we spiritually need, we feel the effects: worry, fear, discomfort, uneasiness, and a weak foundation. Food keeps our physical bodies alive just as diving deeper into our relationship with God keeps our spiritual lives alive. What do you do to stay connected with God every day and on a level like no other? God should be our absolute best friend because He desires that type of relationship with us. If we are closer to Him and desire Him above all else, we will not have to worry about anything else. It is then that we will know the true meaning of the purest peace we can receive.

Receive

The key word here: receive. We ourselves cannot provide the peace that only God can provide for a reason. We are not Him and we are all fallen. God wants us to grow closer to Him for a reason; He is our Creator and He loves us deeper than anyone else could. We must submit and rely on God for all the contentment that He is willing to give us, which is never-ending and abundant. There is no better news than that the God of the universe gave up His life for you and for everyone. He is alive here today and is waiting for us to come alive in Him. True peace is simply knowing that our God never stops actively working.

All of our future questions still beg to rob us of our joy and peace. These may be different for each of us; but some questions seem to be common among a certain group of people (college students, teenagers entering into adulthood, etc.) These may include:

What if I do not get a high paying job?

What if I run out of money for college?

What if I won’t be content in the study I chose in college?

What if I will never be provided with long-lasting relationships?

Don’t Give Up

And what if I told you that all you ever needed to do was trust God to do only what He can? We have our part in steering ourselves to the finish line of His perfect will, but there are some things that require complete faith. And that’s the most peaceful part of it all.