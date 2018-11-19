Entertainment Radar Ep. 9 – Stan Lee: A MARVELous Life

Entertainment Radar is a new podcast from Greenville University, examining what’s new in music and pop culture! Stay tuned for new material!

This week on Entertainment Radar we honor the late legend Stan Lee, who was the creative genius behind Marvel Comics, its movie franchise, and beloved characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, the X-Men, and more! As Stan would say…Excelsior!

Be sure to also check out Miranda Coffee‘s article on Stan Lee, “More Than a Cameo,” right here on The Papyrus!

Produced/recorded by Noah Schlosser & Javi James. Media by Noah Schlosser.