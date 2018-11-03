Finding Your Calling

In a world that strives to catch and keep our attention with all the hustle and bustle, it is easy to be distracted. The white noise and the colors are stimuli that put us on sensory overload. It is an interesting problem; the world drowns out the subtle voices that we need to hear and replaces it with the agendas and priorities of popular culture and society. The world points towards money, empowerment, property, popularity, and freedom in order to draw us in. It tells us what we should value and invest our lives into. It tells us what sells and emphasizes the importance of joining the “VIP Club” – this is tempting. But, selling out when it comes to discerning our calling is dangerous. Why listen to the world, when we serve a God who designed us and is the author and perfecter of our calling?

Proverbs 16:3-4 tells us:

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and He will establish your plans. The Lord works out everything to its proper end—even the wicked for a day of disaster.”

When we consider discernment and our calling, we often question God’s plan. Not because we don’t believe in God, but rather, because we struggle in the face of uncertainty. As humans, we have a hard time with visualizing scenarios where a leap of faith trumps the earthly needs of finances, food, shelter, friendship or family. It is so difficult to find the strength to push away the false assurance that the world offers us when God’s alternative seems uncertain.

Into the Unknown

Original Image by Jonathan Bremer

In Proverbs 16:3-4, we are reminded that if we commit to the Lord even the smallest of actions, such as walking or breathing, He will establish His plans for us. There is a direct emphasis on His plans for us. He promises to be faithful to us and to act on our behalf. This will not always be how we ask or what we ask for, but it will be what He has planned for us in His perfect will.

Is this not better than any temporary happiness or success we could gain in worldly wealth? If that isn’t comforting enough,

Romans 8:28 also tells us that:

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.”

This promise is also for us; we can claim this truth. If we trust in the God who knew us before our conception, we can begin to see just how amazing and wonderful His ways are. He is working with us and for us, for our good, and for the glorification and magnification of His name. Better yet, every member of the body has been called for this purpose.

139 by Kings Kaleidoscope

We are called ultimately to bring glory and praise to our heavenly father. He has a unique plan and path for each and every one of us. They intersect in places with others, but ultimately, He gives each of us a unique way to impact the world for Him. If He promises that He will establish His perfect plans for us and that He works with and for us, then we can take comfort in moving into uncertainty with hope and with confidence. We may not always prosper in an earthly sense, but we can be certain that He will take our circumstances and work for our good and His glory.