Great is Thy Faithfulness

Have you ever found yourself wondering if the Bible is truly a reliable source? Based on questioning this, have you ever found yourself wanting to learn more about the historical evidence on the life, death, and resurrection of the Son of God, Jesus Christ? If you have, you are not the only one who has wanted to explore these details more. Did you know that there is actual evidence that Jesus Christ really did walk this earth and died the ultimate death to pay the penalty for our sins?

Shirley Estes, a student at Greenville University, says “Historically, there is evidence to prove various events in the Bible to be true based on archeological finds and other historical accounts and writings. Meaning that what God has said in the Bible is not inconsistent with historical events and evidence that we know to be true. If we know that God is truthful, then we know that all the stories exemplifying His faithfulness is true and that everything God says about Himself in the Bible is true.”

So, what about this “historical evidence?” First, Tacitus was a Roman historian who wrote a note based on Christians being accused during A.D. 64. His words align with what the Gospels say about the crucifixion of Jesus and about the time in which it happened. Through his note, we gain confirmation that Christ did indeed rise from the grave after He was crucified. Even though he didn’t see Jesus for himself, he had access to Roman records explaining the crucifixion of Jesus.

The Epistles are letters that were written during the time period in which Jesus walked the earth. The authors were not all named, but they were written by people who knew Jesus. One of these authors, James, confirmed in his letter that Jesus truly is the eternal Son of God. To Jesus, James was a beloved follower that knew and believed the truth about Him.

Early church writings, particularly by Clement (found in 1 Clement), also confirm what the Bible says about Jesus. Clement had a connection with the disciples of Jesus and learned from his relationship with them what Christ had been teaching them.

Spoiler Alert: He is Risen

Even though we have various pieces of historical evidence that keep connecting itself with the Word of God, in the end, it all truly comes down to faith. Some people only believe a part of the Bible and proclaim that Jesus was only a man that walked the earth and nothing more than this. The Bible explains that He was and is more than a man. Rather, He is the true Son of God and the Savior of the world who died and was resurrected.

Do you believe what God says? Have you seen God work through, both, the little and big things in your life? We can rest assured that the Word of God is alive and active forever. 2 Timothy 2:13 says “If we are faithless, He remains faithful, for He cannot deny Himself.”